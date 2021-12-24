No booking required for third Sinovac jab, walk-ins for mRNA booster shots available for those eligible

About 29,000 individuals who completed the first two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are due for their third dose.

People who took their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnarty or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago can now walk into any vaccination centre for their booster jab without making an appointment.

Meanwhile, all eligible individuals who have taken their first two doses of the Sinovac-Coronavac vaccine can now walk in to selected vaccination centres for their third dose, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Dec 24).

These vaccination centres include those offering the Moderna vaccine and the Raffles City Convention Centre, which offers the Sinovac vaccine and takes walk-ins until Dec 31 this year

People aged 60 and older who have gotten two doses of the Sinovac vaccine can also walk into centres offering the Pfizer vaccine for their third jab.

"In view of the rise in Omicron cases globally and locally, there is a need to be boosted for better protection," said MOH in a statement.

About 29,000 individuals who completed the first two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are due for their third dose, said MOH.

Those who opt for Sinovac will need three doses of the vaccine to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

MOH urged people to take either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine for their third dose unless they are medically ineligible to do so.

"Antibody levels from the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine decline rapidly within three to six months after completion of the second dose," the ministry said.

"Emerging international data indicates that while the mRNA vaccines, especially with booster vaccination, are protective against the Omicron variant, the Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines result in weaker neutralising activity and may not be protective."

MOH's announcement on Friday comes after it previously reminded those who took the Sinovac vaccine to take a third dose before Dec 31, as long as three months have passed after their second dose.

If they do not do so beyond the time period, their vaccination status will revert to "additional dose needed" and they will be subjected to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

MOH also said that from Monday (Dec 27), three vaccination centres - Bishan Community Club, Canberra Community Club and Tanjong Pagar Community Club - will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

However, individuals who have already booked a slot for either of the vaccine types will have to keep to the vaccine they have chosen, said MOH.

MOH said: "In view of the rise in Omicron cases globally and locally, there is a need to be boosted for better protection."