No ERP charges at some gantries until end of December school holidays
SINGAPORE - Motorists travelling under some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries will not have to pay charges at specific times until Jan 3 next year.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Nov 16) that the changes in ERP rates will take place from next Monday (Nov 22) as a result of its review of rates for the December school holidays.
The changes will be in place until Jan 3, after which they revert to the pre-school holiday rates.
The locations are:
- Three gantries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, there will be no ERP charge between 8.30am and 9.30am, and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm;
- On the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road, there will be no charge between 7am and 8am, and between 9.30am and 10am. Between 8am and 9.30am, the rate is $1, down from the current $2;
- Four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE will have rates cut by $1 during specific times. Between 8am and 9.30am, the charge is $1. There are no charges between 7.30am and 8am, and 9.30am and 10am;
- Two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE will see no charges from 5.30pm to 6pm. Between 6pm and 6.30pm, the charge will be $2, while between 6.30pm and 7pm it will $1;
- The gantry on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover will see no charges between 8.30am and 9am.
The rates for other gantries in Singapore will remain unchanged.
