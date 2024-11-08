No evidence of foul play in fatal Lim Chu Kang accident

A happy gathering of a group of friends during the fasting month turned into a tragedy when two of them were killed in a road accident, just weeks before Hari Raya.

On the night of March 19, after breaking their fast, the group decided to hang out at Pusara Aman Muslim Cemetery in Lim Chu Kang.

Mr Shaikh Awadh Shaikh Muhammad rode his father’s motorcycle along Lim Chu Kang Road, with Mr Aidyl Redha Abdullah as his pillion passenger.

Shortly after midnight on March 20, Mr Shaikh Awadh is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then struck a kerb, according to a Traffic Police investigating officer handling the case.

In an inquiry into their deaths, Station Inspector (SI) Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman told State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Nov 8 that the two men were flung off the motorcycle and hit a lamp post.

Despite wearing helmets, both men suffered head injuries and died on the morning of March 20.

SI Firdaus noted that there was no evidence of foul play in the case.

He also told the court that there was no evidence of any mechanical failures in the motorcycle that could have led to the tragedy.

The speed limit of the stretch of the road was 50kmh, and a witness account showed that Mr Shaikh Awadh did not appear to be speeding before the accident.

SI Firdaus said that the other friends were in the vicinity at the time of the tragedy. Some were in a car, while others were on two separate motorcycles.

Following the crash, a witness alerted the authorities and Mr Aidyl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Shaikh Awadh was pronounced dead at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital later that morning.

There are no video clips of the accident, and State Coroner Nakhoda will give his findings at a later date.

In the first half of 2024, 73 people died in road traffic accidents – two more than the 71 deaths in the same period in 2023.