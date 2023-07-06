No more turning into Checkpoint from Woodlands Centre Road

This new rule will be imposed at all time and signs will be placed along the nearby roads to remind motorists of the change.

Motorists will not be able to make a right turn into Woodlands Checkpoint from Woodlands Centre Road from July 17, with buses and authorised vehicles the only exemptions.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Facebook on Thursday that motorists are to use either the Bukit Timah Expressway or Woodlands Road to get to the Woodlands Checkpoint.

This new rule will be imposed at all times, including public holidays, and signs will be placed along the nearby roads to remind motorists of the change.

Currently, the restriction is implemented only during peak hours to manage traffic entering Woodlands Checkpoint. The decision to make the restriction permanent was made after a joint review by the ICA and the Land Transport Authority, to better ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the road leading to the checkpoint.

ICA added that the revised traffic rule will facilitate the movement of public buses into the checkpoint as well as to the surrounding vicinity during peak periods.

The authority said: “It will also enable more orderly queuing of vehicles entering the checkpoint, minimising queue cutting instances and enhancing the safety of motorists and officers performing traffic control at Woodlands Crossing.

Those who are caught flouting the traffic rules may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The Causeway - which the Woodlands Checkpoint leads to - is one of the world’s busiest border crossings, with more than 350,000 passing through every day before the pandemic.

Nearly 1.5 million people passed through both the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints over the Vesak Day long weekend from June 1 to 4.