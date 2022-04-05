 No recall for Ferrero's Kinder Surprise eggs in Singapore, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
No recall for Ferrero's Kinder Surprise eggs in Singapore

The recall affects single and multipack Kinder Surprise eggs.PHOTO: UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY/FACEBOOK
Nisha Rahim
Apr 05, 2022 12:34 pm

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has confirmed that Singapore is not involved in the voluntary recall of the Kinder Surprise eggs.

The eggs contain small collectable toys inside a chocolate shell, and are a popular treat marketed to children.

A Ferrero spokesman in Singapore told The Straits Times the recall involves selected Kinder products manufactured in Belgium.

The company had to recall some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs in Britain over fears of salmonella contamination.

The symptoms of salmonella typically include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and fever.

"In other countries, Ferrero is co-operating with food authorities on a possible link to reported cases of salmonella.

"Although none of our Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, and we have received no consumer complaints, we are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority," said the spokesman.

Britain's Food Standards Agency said the recall is due to a "potential link to a salmonella outbreak", adding that "a number of these cases have been young children".

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three-pack eggs, all with a best-before date between July 11, 2022, and Oct 7, 2022.

The Straits Times has also contacted the Singapore Food Agency for further confirmation.

