No rush in Singapore to buy Covid-19 test kits, unlike in US and UK

Checks by The Straits Times here found pharmacy and retail shelves well stocked with ART kits.

A shortage of Covid-19 test kits has been reported in the United States and England amid a surge in Omicron cases, but the shelves in Singapore remain well stocked.

There also appears to be low demand for the antigen rapid tests (ARTs) from retailers in Singapore.

In some instances, retailers here appear to be trying to move stock, offering discount after discount to little effect.

US President Joe Biden said recently that the availability of tests in the US has not been able to keep up with the demand, reported Bloomberg news agency.

It was also reported that because of the demand there, some pharmacies in the US have jacked up prices of the self-test kits.

In England, The Guardian newspaper reported that pharmacies have run out of test kits in the lead-up to New Year festivities as many people seek self-testing so that they can participate safely in the year-end celebrations.

However, checks by The Straits Times here found pharmacy and retail shelves well stocked with ART kits.

Salespeople who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity said demand has been stagnant.

A cashier at a pharmacy in the western part of Singapore said even discounts were not enough to get the kits sold.

"The prices have decreased, twice actually," she said. "We still have quite a lot of stock, and demand has not increased."

Another cashier at a retailer in a mall in the west told ST there was initially high demand for the ART kits a few months back, but now the outlet has ample stock despite lowering prices.

She added that those buying the kits appear to be foreigners.

"There were foreign workers who bought about five kits each, and said they were going to send them back to the Philippines because the kits are more expensive there," she said.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry said the Government works closely with retailers, manufacturers and distributors to ensure a reliable supply and healthy stock of ART kits for retail use here.

A spokesman for Watsons said the demand for the kits have remained relatively stable.

"We have procured stable stock supplies to meet the demand of the consumers and we strive to maintain competitive prices for ART kits," he said.

A FairPrice spokesman said there has been an elevated demand for the kits in recent months, but that it is prepared to meet it.

"We are working closely with the authorities and our suppliers to ensure sufficient supplies and wider range to cater to the varying needs of the community," she said.

"The introduction of new ART kits priced below $5 earlier this month is one of the ways we provide more options for customers by seeking out new brands to complement our existing range."

The current situation appears to be a far cry from September, when it was reported that some retailers here had run out of ART kits amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Distributors, however, said then there was no reason to panic-buy the kits as there was adequate stock locally.

As at November, there were 11 brands of self-test kits authorised for use here by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

These kits have been made widely available through retailers and pharmacies.

The Government has also distributed 10 ART kits to each household since October, supporting regular self-testing at home.

In addition, there are more than 120 vending machines islandwide stocked with ART kits.

These machines are for Singaporeans and long-term residents who have been told by the Ministry of Health via SMS that they must self-test using an ART kit.

Each person who receives the SMS can collect six ART kits from the machines by scanning their identity cards.

HSA said that as at Dec 23, travellers entering Singapore are allowed to bring with them up to 20 self-test kits per person for their own testing needs.

Members of the public are reminded that the import of such kits through parcel post is still not allowed.

Any onward supply by the wholesale of the kits is also not permitted, and requires licences and authorisation from HSA.

Those found flouting this may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $50,000 if convicted.