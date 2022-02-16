This is not something parents or drivers want to see but they should watch it

This video is not for the faint of heart.

It shows two children - and an adult - dashing across a road as vehicles approach.

It was apparently from the dashcam of one of the vehicles, and was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The children are at a pedestrian crossing when the video starts. One of them steps out onto the road.

Then, as the vehicle stops, the child dashes across.

The other child stays behind.

An adult chases after the first child, onto the other side of the road, where there is a car approaching.

Then the second child also runs across the road.

The red man is on for pedestrians and the light stays green for traffic throughout.

The incident took place at Edgedale Plains in Punggol a little after 6.15pm on Tuesday (Feb 15), according to the post.

Here is the video: