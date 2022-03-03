NSman, 25, dies after collapsing during HPB exercise session

A 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) has died after collapsing while participating in a high-intensity exercise session.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) session, part of the NS FIT programme, was held on Wednesday (March 2) evening.

The man collapsed at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm up at West Coast Park, HPB and the Ministry of Defence said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 7.41pm on Wednesday.

The participant was taken to National University Hospital by ambulance.

The SCDF continued resuscitative efforts on site as well as on the way to the hospital.

The ambulance arrived at the hospital at 8.23pm and the NSman was pronounced dead at 9.21pm.