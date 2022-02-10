Nurse brings cheer to migrant workers

While families across the island welcomed the Year of the Tiger with family and friends, 22-year-old Emily Yap spent the holiday bringing festive cheer to migrant workers.

Emily, a palliative care nurse at Alexandra Hospital, delivered Chinese New Year goodies to 100 workers at Chye Joo Construction in collaboration with the Migrant Workers' Centre.

Her mother, Audrey, shared with Stomp that her daughter believes the festive seasons are times for family gatherings.

"However, migrant workers might feel a greater sense of loneliness as they have been separated from their loved ones during this pandemic," she said.

"These men work hard to build Singapore's infrastructure.

"They have given so much of themselves and we cannot thank them enough for their sacrifice.

"This Lunar New Year is a good opportunity for us to show that we care for the migrant workers in our community."

Audrey added that Emily's family, neigbours and friends also contributed by making homemade greeting cards for the migrant workers.

"Emily encourages everyone to start this new year with kindness," she said.

"Kindness is a beautiful gift that you can give to others, to uplift them.

"May we show ever more compassion and do our part to build a more inclusive community."