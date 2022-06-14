 Nursing homes need to be ready for next Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Nursing homes need to be ready for next Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung

Nursing homes need to be ready for next Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore should expect a new Covid-19 infection wave, likely next month or August.PHOTO: ST FILE
Clara Chong
Jun 14, 2022 10:12 am

Singapore has so far successfully managed to prevent Covid-19 from sweeping through the country's nursing homes and attacking some of the most vulnerable groups.

This is achieved through vaccinations and good infection control measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) rolled out vaccinations to more than 90 per cent of eligible nursing home residents and senior care centre clients, as well as over 10,000 home-care clients.

However, there is a need to prepare the sector for the next infection wave, new variants of concern or even a new pandemic, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (June 13).

He was speaking at the Agency for Integrated Care's (AIC) annual Community Care Work Plan Seminar, a hybrid-format event held at Pan Pacific Singapore.

AIC was set up by the Government to coordinate eldercare services.

Visitors at Singapore General Hospital on April 4, 2022.
Singapore

Joy as in-person visits resume in hospitals, nursing homes

Related Stories

MOH investigating death of 103-year-old woman erroneously given 4th vaccine shot

Nursing homes bring CNY cheer to residents despite suspension of visits due to Covid-19

Visits to hospital wards, nursing homes suspended for 4 weeks amid Covid-19 Omicron surge

In the short term, Singapore should expect a new infection wave, likely next month or August, but these infection numbers matter much less than the number of people who fall severely ill and need to be hospitalised, Mr Ong said.

Every healthcare setting will need to be Covid-19-ready.

During the recent Omicron wave, nursing homes worked tirelessly with AIC to look after their infected residents on-site, under the Care@NH initiative.

Since February, more than 4,700 infected nursing home residents have been cared for on-site.

"Imagine if they had all been transferred to hospitals. It would have overwhelmed our system," Mr Ong said.

Currently, more than 80 per cent of nursing homes, including the two inpatient hospices, are under the Care@NH programme.

He added: "MOH hopes to work with the remaining homes so that by the time the next wave arrives, they are all ready.

"For residents who are at higher risk or have more complex conditions, be assured that they will still be transferred to acute hospitals."

More On This Topic
S'pore to double eldercare centres by 2025, expand their services
Community care sector to get $18m under new initiative to drive digital efforts: AIC
 

Nursing homes must also continue to actively accept transfers of patients from acute and community hospitals.

Since April, the sector has been accepting about 300 new admissions each month from such hospitals.

Most importantly, Singapore needs to ensure that seniors get their booster shots.

For those above 60 years old and who have not received their primary series, the incidence of severe illness and death after Omicron infection is close to four in 100.

For those not boosted nine months after their primary series, the incidence rate is one in 100. For those boosted, the incidence rate drops to three in 1,000.

"Omicron is therefore a dangerous disease for seniors who are not fully vaccinated and boosted," Mr Ong said.

More On This Topic
People aged 50 to 59 can now take second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot
Rates of severe Covid-19 likely to remain low in S'pore even if cases rise in weeks ahead: Experts
Related Stories
The costs of China's zero-Covid-19 policy
Next Covid-19 wave could emerge as people's antibodies wane: Ong Ye Kung
askST: What you need to know about current Covid-19 protocols and the Omicron variant
Some Singaporeans face 'reopening anxiety' as they return to school or workplace
What is long Covid? Patients share their struggles with symptoms some think are made up
Unfortunately, the virus is smart: Pfizer CEO on Covid-19
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

NURSING HOMEScovid-19ONG YE KUNG