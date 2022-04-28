NUS professor fired for inappropriate behaviour with student

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has fired another professor for misconduct.

Mr Ethan Putterman, an associate professor at NUS' political science department, had his employment terminated after it was found that he behaved inappropriately and unprofessionally towards a student.

In response to queries from The Straits Times about Mr Putterman, a spokesman for NUS' Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences said a police report has also been filed and that police investigations are ongoing.

The response did not name Mr Putterman.

"We have received a complaint regarding allegations of misconduct by a faculty member towards a student," she said.

"Upon receiving the complaint, NUS immediately issued the staff with a no-contact order to prohibit interaction with the student. The staff was also suspended from work while investigations were carried out."

A committee of inquiry (COI) formed by the school found that Mr Putterman had breached the code of conduct for NUS staff.

"All staff are expected to adhere to the code of conduct for NUS staff and hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct," said the spokesman.

"Staff who contravene the code of conduct will face disciplinary sanctions, which may include dismissal for serious breaches."

The spokesman added that the faculty has been providing care and support to the student and will continue to do so.