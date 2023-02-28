NUS shuttle, SBS Transit bus collide; three taken to hospital

A bus driver and two passengers, both women, were taken to the hospital.

A bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a collision between an SBS Transit bus and a shuttle bus at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus.

The accident happened at around noon along Kent Ridge Crescent, said the police. The shuttle bus driver, 41, and a passenger from each of the buses – both women, aged 25 and 36, were conscious when officers arrived at the scene.

It is unclear if any of those injured were NUS students. Investigations are ongoing.

Mrs Grace Wu, vice president of customer experience and communications at SBS Transit, said the bus operator is aware that other passengers from both vehicles sought medical treatment on their own.

She added: “We are trying to get in touch with all of them, including through the NUS, to extend care and assistance as best as we can. They can also reach out to us at customercare@sbstransit.com.sg.”

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, two people who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to hospital.

In response to queries, an NUS university campus infrastructure spokesman said its priority is to “provide all necessary support, assistance and care to affected passengers, while assisting the police in investigations”.