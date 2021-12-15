NYP on student's Helikopter video: 'You almost made our hearts stop'

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) called for caution in response to a student's TikTok video of him doing the Helikopter trend on an escalator.

TikToker Undersalt posted his video on Dec 14 showing him lying flat on his back between two escalators going in different directions.

He then starts spinning around several times before jumping onto one of the escalators.

The Helikopter trend on TikTok features creators recording videos of themselves spinning to the song Helikopter by Bosnian singer Fazlija.

Undersalt's video garnered over 246,000 views and 400 comments before it was taken down.

NYP's official TikTok account commented on the video urging their students not to do this stunt.

"You almost made our hearts stop," the polytechnic said.

"Please desist for your safety (and for our heart health). We gotta be the responsible adults here and say please don't do this. (sic)

"To the rest, don't copy pls!"