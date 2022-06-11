OCBC apologises for 'technical issue' that affected online payment services

The bank did not say how many customers were affected.

OCBC Bank has apologised for a "technical issue", which affected its online payment services on Thursday (June 9).

An OCBC spokesman said the disruption was between 3.19pm and 5.45pm on Thursday.

"All transactions that were not successfully processed have been rectified, including the crediting of funds back to affected accounts," she said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

The bank did not say how many customers were affected, though hundreds of Facebook users reacted to its post on the social media platform, which provided updates on the situation.

Mr Said Khan, 58, was among those affected by the disruption. He told The Straits Times that he faced issues when he used the bank's PayNow service to make payments on Thursday afternoon.

The regional head of cargo underwriting of an insurance company said: "I saw that six payments were cleared, but only one party claimed that he received the payment.

"I called the bank and they said they were investigating... I only managed to get my refunds at around 7pm on Friday. It was frustrating and disturbing to not be advised about the problem," he added.

Ms Anna Lee, 28, who usually uses PayNow to transfer money from her OCBC account to her account with another bank, could not do so on Thursday afternoon despite trying five times.

The freelancer in the arts industry said: "Each time I tried, I was told that my transaction was unsuccessful and I was shown a request time-out page.

"When I checked my transaction history, all five transactions went through but I did not receive anything in my other account.

"My money's back in my OCBC account now, but I was frustrated as a message could have been sent to alert users about the technical issue," she added.