Offence for anyone in Singapore to travel to Ukraine to take up arms: MHA

Volunteers train for territorial defense at the warrior house, following the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022.

It is an offence for any person in Singapore to travel or try to travel to Ukraine to take up arms in the conflict there, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (March 10).

The ministry said it is aware that the Embassy of Ukraine here has received calls from persons expressing an interest to join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Singapore has taken a clear stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and strongly condemns the invasion, said the ministry in a statement.

It added that the Singapore Government has called upon Russia to cease hostilities, and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We would like to highlight that it is an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage, or abet the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war," the ministry said.

"For citizens of Singapore, in particular, even if they commit these acts whilst outside Singapore, they will be legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore, and hence liable for an offence."

MHA advised members of the public who wish to help Ukrainians to do so via legal channels.

For instance, they may donate to legitimate organisations, such as the Singapore Red Cross, that are raising funds for humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Ukraine, it said.

