Officers break into flat, bring out woman in multi-agency operation

A 61-year-old woman was rescued from a flat in Block 350 Anchorvale Road in an operation that involved officers of the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) on Thursday (Feb 17).

Stomp users shared photos and videos of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers and vehicles at the scene.

The footage also shows Dart rescuers rappelling down from the top of the block and a safety life air pack set up on the ground below.

In response to a query from Stomp, the police said they received a call for assistance at 4.25pm.

"When police officers arrived, a 61-year-old woman was found to have locked herself inside a residential property at the said location," a police spokesman said.

"As it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself in the unit, officers from Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and SCDF also responded to the incident."

The SCDF told Stomp they received a call for assistance at 4.30pm.

A safety life air pack was deployed as a precautionary measure.

Nets were deployed and Dart rescuers rappelled down to rescue the person, an SCDF spokesman said.

A little after 6.05pm, police officers gained entry to the unit and took the woman into custody under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.