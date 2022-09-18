Oh no, not again - passenger squats in train and pees on floor

A woman was caught on camera squatting in an MRT train with her dress on and apparently urinating on the floor on Friday night.

It was the second such case in less than a month.

Sharing photos and a video of Friday's incident, Stomp user Joanne said it happened on a train going from Clementi to Jurong East at 11pm.

She recounted: "The lady peed on the train and her friends, who were speaking in a foreign language, stepped away from her as if they didn’t know her."

While the woman's friends might be embarrassed by her behaviour, the lady looked in the photo like she was quite okay with it as the clear liquid trickled from where she was squatting.

Was the Stomper sure it was urine? It looked like just water.

She said: "Yup, it's pee. It wasn't there when we boarded the train. And we were debating if she and her friends were drunk or she was just sunburned.

"Then after a while, I noticed 'water' almost reaching my shoes. So I looked over to the source (her) and moved away and took those shots."

The woman was also not wearing a mask while taking public transport, but that would appear not to be her number one offence on the train.

A similar incident happened last month when another woman stunned fellow commuters by pulling down her shorts and squatting to pee on the train.