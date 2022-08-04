One FM 91.3 DJ Shaun Tupaz fined $4,000, banned from driving for 30 months for drink driving

One FM 91.3 DJ Shaun Tupaz Anthonio was fined $4,000 and disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 30 months after he was convicted of drink driving on Thursday (Aug 4).

One FM 91.3 DJ Shaun Tupaz Anthonio was fined $4,000 and disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 30 months after he was convicted of drink driving on Thursday (Aug 4).

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to a single drink-driving charge for an offence on Jan 23 this year.

A Traffic Police prosecutor told the court on Thursday that Tupaz had lost control of his motorcycle and skidded in Ophir Road at about 11pm.

A Traffic Police officer was dispatched to the accident and noticed Tupaz was reeking of alcohol while he was being questioned .

He was arrested after failing a breathalyser test.

A blood test showed that he had 141mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood in his system. The legal limit for driving is 80mg per 100ml.

Investigations revealed that Tupaz was at a bar at about 1.15pm on the day of the accident, and had drunk two pints of lager beer before stopping at about 2.30pm.

He remained in the bar until around 10.45pm, when he left and skidded on his motorcycle soon after, according to court documents.

Tupaz, who had no prior criminal record, told the court that he regrets his actions deeply and has stopped drinking completely.

For drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.