 Online orders for devices like iPhone 14: Scam alert, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Online orders for devices like iPhone 14: Scam alert

Online orders for devices like iPhone 14: Scam alert
In the first week of October alone, at least 118 people have fallen victim to scams involving sales of iPhone.PHOTO: REUTERS
Gabrielle Chan
Oct 04, 2022 09:48 pm

Online shoppers who come across deals from third-party resellers for popular electronic devices such as the iPhone 14 should be wary of scams, said the police.

In the first week of October alone, at least 118 people have fallen victim to scams involving sales of iPhone, with total losses amounting to at least $389,000.

The police on Tuesday advised members of the public to remain vigilant, as scammers ask online buyers to make advance payments for newly released electronic devices with no intention of delivering them.

The police added that people should follow crime prevention measures such as purchasing electronic products only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, using in-built payment options that release payments to sellers only upon delivery and avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to sellers.

People should also be wary about scammers who offer better deals in exchange for payments being made directly to them, and to not fall for tactics where scammers show personal details in an attempt to prove that they are genuine sellers.

Members of the public can visit the scam alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information about scams.

Man, 25, charged for alleged involvement in Singpass phishing scam
Singapore

Man charged for alleged involvement in Singpass phishing scam

Related Stories

Iras warns of new variants of phishing scams offering tax refunds and involving tax evasion

Man arrested after $11,200 is lost in refund scam involving mobile phones and tablets

Scammers target PM Lee in fake e-mail scam

Anyone with information on scams can call the police hotline 1800-225-0000, or submit information online.

More On This Topic
Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore
Man arrested after $11,200 is lost in refund scam involving mobile phones and tablets

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSe-commerce