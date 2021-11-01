Online platform lists 900 hawkers, merchants in Yuhua neighbourhood

Owners of mom-and-pop shops and coffee shop stalls in Yuhua single-member constituency now have their own online platform where residents can seek out shops in the neighbourhood to buy what they need.

The Yuhua Family platform, accessible at www.yuhua.sg, lists the locations of more than 900 hawkers and merchants in the constituency as well as their contact details. It also allows residents to use Yuhua vouchers digitally through their accounts.

The vouchers, worth $100 each, were presented to about 300 low-income households at Yuhua Community Club yesterday.

Besides tapping the online platform, beneficiaries can also redeem their vouchers at participating merchants, who will scan the QR code on each voucher.

There are currently over 100 shops that accept the vouchers.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu presented the vouchers to some of the beneficiaries.

Ms Fu, who is MP for the ward, said the Yuhua voucher scheme will help generate business for the neighbourhood shops.

The Yuhua vouchers can be used in any denomination, with the remaining amount registered on the platform.

The Community Development Council (CDC) will also be issuing digital vouchers in the next tranche of its scheme to help lower-income households and support local heartland businesses and hawkers.

About 1.3 million Singaporean households will each receive $100 in CDC e-vouchers in a few months.

Participating merchants will use an app - called RedeemSG Merchant - to scan the QR code on each CDC voucher.

Yesterday, resident Rozalita Ab Rashid told The Straits Times she would teach her parents, both 67, how to use the Yuhua vouchers.

"My father will learn (to use the digital voucher) slowly," said the nurse, who lives with her parents as well as her two sisters and their families in a four-room flat.

The 39-year-old said her family has been receiving assistance from the ward's grassroots organisations and their community partners after their flat was gutted by a fire in August.