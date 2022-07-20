 Open category COE reaches new high of $114,001, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Open category COE reaches new high of $114,001

COE premiums in the Open category set a new high for the second time in a row.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lee Nian Tjoe Senior Transport Correspondent
Jul 20, 2022 04:20 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher in all categories at the latest tender exercise on Wednesday (July 20), with the Open category setting a new high for the second time in a row.

The premium for the Open category COE, which tends to be used for larger cars, ended at $114,001, a 3.1 per cent increase from last round's $110,524.

Premiums for cars with engines above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with power output above 110 kilowatts rose by 2 per cent from $107,800 to $110,003.

For smaller and less powerful cars and EVs, COE premiums went up by 1.2 per cent from $78,001 to $78,899.

The commercial vehicle COE premium went up from $54,001 to $54,889, a hike of 1.6 per cent.

The price of motorcycle COEs rose by $21 from $10,889 to $10,910.

COE premiums hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category on July 6.
