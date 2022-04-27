 Orchard Central cafe shames, doxx customers who leave bad reviews, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Grain Alley in Orchard Central has come under fire for leaving scathing responses to one-star reviews left by disgruntled customers on Google.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS
Farah Daley
Apr 27, 2022 04:59 pm

We are all familiar with the adage, "the customer is always right", but not all service providers agree.

A cafe in Orchard Central has come under fire for leaving scathing responses to one-star reviews left by disgruntled customers on Google.

Stompers alerted Stomp to a thread on Reddit calling out Grain Alley for insulting and shaming customers who left one-star reviews and allegedly rewarding those who give five-star reviews with free gifts.

The Redditor acknowledged that eateries offering incentives for good reviews is normal. However, he took issue with how the cafe handles bad reviews.

"Whenever a negative review is received, the reviewer is pelted with insults, name-calling, name-and-shame tactics, and even doxxing in the case of one customer where the business owner thinks that it is in good nature to write a scathing complaint to her employer," he wrote.

"Another customer has their marriage called out just because of a one-star review. Wow!"

The cafe admonished one customer for not having "original opinions" and said he was just echoing his wife. It also told him to "grow a spine".

The cafe told another reviewer who complained about not being allowed to use a tablet at the eatery not to come back, calling them "petulant" and "insolent".

It added: "Btw, take a shower, you smell."

 

