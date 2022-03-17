Otters sneak into home, kill prized koi fish and goldfish reared for 13 years

She described the attack as the "sheer brutality of Mother Nature".

A romp of otters had sneaked through her front gate at her Yio Chu Kang home and killed eight Koi fish and 50 Tamasabas goldfish.

The owner shared images of the aftermath to Mothership.sg.

On March 16, the otters entered the house through gaps between the iron bars of the front gate.

The owner said she and her family had been raising their "award-winning" koi fish in a pond at home for 13 years.

It is unclear just how many otters there were, but the owner told Mothership that the family's pet dog – a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois – was overwhelmed by the otters and did not intervene.

"He could only stand by helplessly as he watched our eight award-winning kois and 50 Tamasabas (giant goldfish) attacked and left for dead," she said.

The owner, however, said she does not blame the otters for the incident.

She added: "My sincere hope is for other koi owners to start fencing up their property or at least the area around the koi so that this will not happen to anyone else."