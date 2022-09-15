Outdoor activities facilitator charged over death of ACS(I) student who fell from Safra rope course

ACS(I) student Jethro Puah Xin Yang died after he fell from a high-elements course at Safra Yishun in 2021.

An outdoor activities facilitator was charged over the death of a student who fell from a high-elements course in the Safra Adventure Sports Centre in Yishun last year.

Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 22, who was working at the Canopy Sky Walk rope course, was on Thursday handed one charge of causing death by a rash act not amounting to homicide.

He is accused of failing to ensure that both leg straps of the safety harness worn by Jethro Puah Xin Yang, 15, were properly fitted before letting the student attempt a rope course at 1.25pm on Feb 3 last year.

The teen from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) was suspended in the loose harness after he fell off the rope course and his leg straps unbuckled, according to the charge sheets.

He was strangled as a result and died of multiple organ failure.

For causing death by a rash act, Hakim, who is represented by Mr Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law, faces up to five years' jail and a fine.