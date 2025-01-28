Over 1,100 GP clinics will remain open during Chinese New Year

Those who require medical care during the festive period can search for a list of nearby clinics and their operating hours on the GPGoWhere website.

If you are worried about falling ill over the Chinese New Year holidays, rest assured that help will be readily available.

A total of 1,115 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times from Jan 28 to Jan 30.

The Ministry of Health said on Jan 27 that those who require medical care during the festive period can search for a list of nearby clinics and their operating hours on the GPGoWhere website using their address or postal code.

People with minor conditions are encouraged to seek treatment at a GP or a 24-hour clinic. They are also advised to make an appointment or call the clinic before visiting.

For urgent but non-life-threatening issues, such as minor cuts, persistent vomiting, or suspected sprains requiring X-ray investigations, three urgent care centres (UCCs) will be available:

Alexandra Hospital UCC: Open 24 hours

UCC @ Admiralty: Open from 8am to 11pm

NUH Children’s UCC @ Bukit Panjang: Open from 9am to 11pm

The ministry added that members of the public should head to accident and emergency departments at hospitals only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness or uncontrollable bleeding.

Individuals who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995 so that emergency medical services can respond swiftly to those with emergency conditions.