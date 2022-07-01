Over 1m S'pore households have claimed 2022 tranche of CDC vouchers since May

All Singaporean households have been given $100 worth of CDC vouchers to spend at hawker stalls or heartland merchants.

Some 1.02 million households, or 83 per cent of all households here, have claimed their vouchers in less that two months since the 2022 tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers was launched on May 11.

As at Thursday (June 30), some $50 million worth of CDC vouchers from the latest tranche has been spent, in what is part of a larger $650 million scheme to help Singapore households with their daily expenses.

This latest tranche of CDC vouchers, originally intended to be disbursed at a later date between 2022 and 2024, was brought forward to provide Singaporeans with more financial support amid global inflationary pressures resulting from the war in Ukraine and various supply chain issues caused by Covid-19.

Under the CDC vouchers scheme, all Singaporean households are given $100 to spend at hawker stalls or in heartland merchants.

At present, some 17,500 hawkers and heartland merchants are on board the scheme, including hairdressers and beauty salons.

Providing the updated redemption rates in a Facebook post on Friday, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, who is also chairman of the Mayors' Committee, said that another $98 million worth of the CDC Vouchers in the 2021 tranche has also been redeemed.

Ms Low said: "Together, more than $148 million has been spent using the 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers. This substantial injection of sales into our heartland businesses has energised many small business owners, stallholders and hawkers."

Thanking Singaporeans for supporting local businesses, Ms Low welcomed more businesses to participate in future tranches of the vouchers over the next two years.

She reminded Singaporeans who have yet to claim or spend their CDC vouchers that both the 2021 and 2022 tranches will expire on Dec 31.

To claim the CDC vouchers, visit this website.

Once on the website, tap into CDC Vouchers 2022 for the latest tranche of vouchers or click on CDC Vouchers 2021 to claim last year's vouchers.

After logging in with your Singpass, you will receive a link via SMS that will give you access to the vouchers. This link can then be shared with other members of your household.

To search for participating merchants, go to this website.