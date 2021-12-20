Over 300 victims lose $760,000 to phishing scams related to delivery firms

These communications claimed that there were outstanding payments which had to be made before the parcel could be delivered.

More than 300 people have fallen prey to phishing scams involving delivery companies amid year-end online shopping events.

There have been at least 341 victims since last month, with losses amounting to at least $759,000, the police said on Monday (Dec 20).

Victims typically received e-mails and text messages from scammers impersonating delivery companies such as SingPost.

Victims were told to click on URL links to make payment, where they were asked to provide their card details and a one-time password.

They realised they had been scammed only after discovering unauthorised transactions made with their card.

The police said members of the public should not click on URL links in unsolicited text messages and e-mails.

They can verify the authenticity of the information by going to the official website or the source.

Those who have information relating to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it at this website.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.