Over 50 cyclists seen hogging road in Clementi
Over 50 cyclists were seen cycling together along Clementi Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (Dec 2).
The video pointed out that the cyclists took no effort to conform to safe distancing measures. They also failed to keep to the left-most lane.
Commenters called for authorities to take action against the cyclists.
Under tightened safe management measures, only up to five people are allowed for group activities.
This applies to both indoors and outdoors regardless of masked or unmasked activity, including those of a social nature.
