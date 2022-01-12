Over 5,000 children aged 5 to 6 signed up for Covid-19 jabs

About 80,000 pupils in the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 5,000 children aged 5 to 6 have been registered for their Covid-19 vaccination.

This was shared by a spokesman for the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in response to The Straits Times queries on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Jan 11) that about 80,000, or more than one in three pupils in the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

He added that SMS invitations will soon be sent out progressively for pre-schoolers based on their registrations under the National Appointment System.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday that around 3,900 children aged six to 11 in special education (Sped) schools have been invited to get their Covid-19 jabs, and more than six in 10 have signed up to do so.

Vaccination for pupils in these schools began on Wednesday, with mobile vaccination teams from the Health Promotion Board deployed to four Sped schools to give the children their shots.

The exercise will be progressively rolled out to all 20 Sped schools with eligible pupils, said MOE.