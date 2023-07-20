 Over 600kg of illegally imported food seized in raids, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Over 600kg of illegally imported food seized in raids

Over 600kg of illegally imported food seized in raids
More than 600kg of illegally imported food were seized following multiple raids.PHOTOS: SFA
Ang Qing
Jul 20, 2023 03:15 pm

Over 600kg illegally imported food was seized from six retailers across the island, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During raids at eight food retailers on July 12, SFA officers found illegally imported processed and raw meat from Thailand on sale at six establishments.

These include pork, chicken, beef, duck and fish products.

Three of the retailers were also found to be operating without a valid licence, SFA said, without disclosing the names of the establishments that were involved.

SFA is following up with further investigations of all six establishments.

The agency said illegally imported food products from unknown sources and unlicensed food establishments pose a risk to food safety.

'Never felt more thankful': TikToker realises how good Singapore is after a month abroad
Travel

TikToker appreciates home after a month in US, Canada

Related Stories

What's new in the food scene

SFA recalls German brand of crispbread with high levels of toxin

Rodent heads found in canteen dishes in China highlight food safety concerns

Those found to have illegally imported meat and seafood products for the purpose of selling can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Those convicted of the offence a subsequent time face a fine not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Offenders who operate food establishments without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000. In the case of a subsequent conviction, offenders can be fined up to $20,000, imprisoned up to three months, or both.

Those who have information on such illegal activities can provide feedback at sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

 

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐤𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐬 SFA seized over 600kg of illegally imported...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOD AND DRINKSFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYCOURT & CRIME