Over 600kg of illegally imported food seized in raids

More than 600kg of illegally imported food were seized following multiple raids.

Over 600kg illegally imported food was seized from six retailers across the island, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During raids at eight food retailers on July 12, SFA officers found illegally imported processed and raw meat from Thailand on sale at six establishments.

These include pork, chicken, beef, duck and fish products.

Three of the retailers were also found to be operating without a valid licence, SFA said, without disclosing the names of the establishments that were involved.

SFA is following up with further investigations of all six establishments.

The agency said illegally imported food products from unknown sources and unlicensed food establishments pose a risk to food safety.

Those found to have illegally imported meat and seafood products for the purpose of selling can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Those convicted of the offence a subsequent time face a fine not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Offenders who operate food establishments without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000. In the case of a subsequent conviction, offenders can be fined up to $20,000, imprisoned up to three months, or both.

Those who have information on such illegal activities can provide feedback at sfa.gov.sg/feedback.