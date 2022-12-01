Over 8kg of drugs worth $304,000 seized, 6 arrested in CNB operation

Controlled drugs, including cannabis, heroin and "Ice", that were seized in a CNB operation from Nov 29-30.

Controlled drugs that were seized from a residential unit along Upper Paya Lebar Road in a CNB operation conducted on Nov 29, 2022.

Controlled drugs seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Upper Paya Lebar Road in a CNB operation on Nov 29, 2022.

CNB Officers searching a vehicle during an operation in the vicinity of Havelock Road on Nov 29, 2022.

More than 8kg of illegal drugs were seized and six people were arrested in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The drugs have a total estimated street value of $304,000, said CNB in a statement on Thursday.

They comprise 8,194g of cannabis, 415g of heroin, 1,108 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD stamps, and 1,152g of substances believed to be controlled drugs.

CNB said the amount of cannabis seized could supply about 1,160 abusers for a week, while the amount of heroin seized could last about 200 abusers for a week.

On Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in Havelock Road. It did not state the location, but it released photos of its officers searching a Volkswagen car. About 4,901g of cannabis, two tablets of Erimin-5, and 397g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were found in the car and about 10g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from the woman.

The pair was later escorted to their hideout in a condominium unit in Upper Paya Lebar Road, where officers arrested a 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman. About 3,289g of cannabis, 382g of heroin, 1,106 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD stamps, 723g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were seized in the unit.

CNB officers also nabbed a 54-year-old man, when he returned to the hideout later that evening. About 14g of cannabis, 33g of heroin, and 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from the man.

The sixth suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on the ground floor of the condominium block and escorted to his home in Anchorvale Road on Wednesday, where about 15g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, may face the death penalty.