Singapore

Owners of allegedly abused dog not accepting groomer's apology

Owners of allegedly abused dog not accepting groomer's apology
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
FARAH DALEY
Oct 27, 2021 04:18 pm

SINGAPORE - The owners of the dog that was allegedly abused by a pet groomer have responded.

In a series of Instagram stories, they thanked everyone for their concern, and for spreading awareness about what happened to their pet Maltipoo named Miso.

Miso was reportedly abused by a groomer from The Fur Room, a pet grooming salon, on Oct 23. 

A video posted on social media on Oct 24 showed a groomer hitting and choking a brown poodle.

The Fur Room's owner has since apologised and confirmed that the Animal Veterinary Services (AVS) is looking into the matter.

The groomer in question, Jessie Lim, has also apologised via an Instagram post.  

Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating an incident of animal abuse at a pet grooming studio in Serangoon.
Singapore

Authorities investigating an alleged case of animal abuse

Related Stories

Man fined for selling parrots from Jurong flat

Owner devastated as cat dies after Tampines flat fire

Netizens demand K-pop star drop out of TV show

Lim said she did not leash the poodle so that he would be "more comfortable". She acknowledged it was her fault for failing to notice the dog was too close to the edge as she was busy ensuring its paws were "carefully trimmed".

She also said that she had put her hand under the poodle's chin and held its tail at the same time to encourage the dog to stand still.

"He was not in pain as a dog's indicator of pain would be yelping," she said.

In her apology, she said will step down from her position as a groomer.

However, Miso's owners are not accepting the apology. While they acknowledged that Miso is "hyperactive and might be difficult to groom him at times", his behaviour should not be an excuse for the rough handling.

"This is not an apology we can accept," they said, adding that they are in contact with AVS.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Petsanimal abuse