‘Paedophilic school bus driver’ to face new charge involving another alleged victim

Gary Alexander Tan pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

A man earlier described as a “paedophilic school bus driver” who committed sexual offences against several children will have a new charge tendered against him involving another alleged victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En did not give details about the alleged victim when he addressed a district court on Friday.

The offender, Gary Alexander Tan, 68, whose victims included an autistic boy and a girl who was an alleged victim of physical abuse, was initially expected to be sentenced on Friday.

His case has been adjourned to March 1.

Tan, who was married at the time of the offences and has three adult children, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Tan started his crime spree in 2006 when he spent the night at a friend’s home and molested her daughter, who was then between three and five years old, while the woman was sleeping nearby.

In 2009, he drove a seven-seater car to ferry passengers. No details have been given about whether he was then driving for an operator.

A kindergarten later engaged him to transport children with special needs. In 2011, an autistic boy, whom he found to be “cute”, became one of his passengers.

Though Tan’s contract ended in 2012, he continued to be engaged privately by the children’s parents to ferry the youngsters to and from school.

The boy was between four and six years old when Tan first targeted him.

Between 2013 and 2014, the boy was released early from kindergarten. While he was in the front passenger seat, Tan made the child perform a sexual act on him. Tan committed other similar offences against the boy during that period.

On May 4, 2016, Tan rang up a maid whom he had befriended and offered her some food. She met him with her employer’s daughter, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. The maid went behind Tan’s vehicle to eat after he volunteered to take care of the girl.

He took the girl to the front cabin of the vehicle and took an upskirt shot of her, as well as pictures of her sitting on his lap. The maid later retrieved the girl, oblivious to what Tan had done.

He also asked two other maids he had befriended to send him sexually explicit pictures of little girls. One declined, but the other agreed after he told her such pictures would arouse him.

On at least 22 occasions between May 5 and Nov 1, 2016, Tan instigated the maid to send him explicit pictures of her employer’s prepubescent daughter.

On at least another eight occasions, she also sent Tan 51 photos of another prepubescent girl and three photos of her employer’s prepubescent son naked.

The ages of the three children were not disclosed in court documents.

After becoming a school bus driver in 2017, Tan used a nine-seater van to ferry children who had been victims of alleged acts of abuse.

DPP Chong said Tan knew they were under care arrangements, and he had signed an undertaking to safeguard information linked to them.

One of them was an eight-year-old girl who had allegedly been physically abused and, as part of her care arrangements, had to live with her aunt and maternal grandparents.

After dropping off the other children on Jan 12, 2017, he molested the girl and took a video of himself committing the offence. He molested her again on Jan 16, 2017, and shot a video of the acts.

Three days later, he showed the girl pictures of himself clad in underwear.

Later that month, the girl felt uncomfortable about what Tan had done. She told her aunt and grandparents, who alerted her mother.

The mother alerted the police on Jan 26, 2017. Officers arrested Tan later that day and seized his phone, which contained upskirt videos of many victims.