Pair wins award after employer lends maid money to build home

Ms Vivian Sin and her family felt strongly that their maid of nearly six years, Ms Mayasari, deserved a reward for her dedicated service.

So they lent her $18,000 to buy land and build a two-bedroom home for Ms Mayasari's family in Semarang, Central Java.

"My mum was thinking she'd worked for so long, yet she had no property to her name," said Ms Sin, a retired office administrator.

Her mother, 90, offered Ms Mayasari the loan.

Tearing up, the maid said: "They are very loving, treat me like family, always sharing food - we respect each other."

The mutual care and respect won employer and helper the top prize at the first Exemplary Migrant Domestic Worker (MDW) and Employer award competition organised by the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) on Sunday.

Eight finalists were selected from more than 220 entries.

In her speech at the event, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said maids have stepped up to help families with new arrangements such as working from home and home-based learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Likewise, the employers are also more sensitive and attentive to the needs of our domestic workers," she added.

The award ceremony was held at Fast's inaugural MDW and employer appreciation day, which featured virtual performances live-streamed online together with the award ceremony.

Ms Sin said Ms Mayasari was in contact with an infected market stallholder in June and received an SMS telling her to go into quarantine.

TEASE

Ms Sin said she teased Ms Mayasari about having to serve the quarantine order in a luxury hotel. "We told her, 'So good, so good, go there and rest'."

But Ms Mayasari found it hard to sleep at the hotel.

She said: "I was still thinking about how they were doing because (Ms Sin's mother) has back pain. I was worried about how she'd do the housework."

There are currently eight members of the extended family living in a five-room flat in Bukit Merah.

Ms Sin and Ms Mayasari said they have not decided what to do with their $2,000 prize money.

As for Ms Wong Giat Sing, 48, who won the second prize together with her maid, Ms Ima Fitarini, 34, the prize will go to Ms Fitarini's family and hobby, cycling. - TAY HONG YI