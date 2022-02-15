Parcel delivery firm hit with hundreds of complaints from customers – some dating back to last year

A parcel delivery service in Singapore has drawn the ire of hundreds of customers over the past few months.

J&T Express Singapore’s Facebook page has been flooded with complaints of no-shows, massively delayed packages, missing parcels and a lack of customer service.

Its Facebook post on Sept 15, 2021, which details its commitment to service amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has garnered more than 900 comments – most of which are complaints and calls for an explanation or update by irate customers.

The comments date back from last year up to the present. J&T has responded to some of the comments, asking its customers to drop them a private message on their issue.

When contacted by Mothership.sg and asked how the company intends to resolve their customer issues, a spokesman for J&T Singapore said "delays and other delivery issues remain a key challenge for all logistics players".

The spokesman attributed the challenges to global supply chain disruptions, in addition to a surge in parcel volumes during sale campaigns and festive seasons.

"Main factors could also include unexpected situations such as weather conditions, traffic, as well as the pandemic development," the spokesman added.

On how the company intends to prevent such instances from arising again, the spokesman said J&T has been expanding their team and facilities over the past two years to maximise operational capacity.

"Going forward, we will continue to expand our logistics network and the team in Singapore to provide efficient, secure, and quality express services to our customers and to support the growing demand for domestic and international delivery not only in Singapore but also across the region."