Passenger filmed forcing open MRT train doors slapped with another charge

Court documents identified Vanessa Wang Zi Qi as a male. He now faces three counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM RAVEN QIU/FACEBOOK
Samuel Devaraj
Dec 29, 2023 01:37 pm

A commuter seen on multiple videos circulating online prising open the doors of an MRT train from the inside was handed another charge of being a public nuisance on Dec 29.

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, now faces a total of three counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault.

According to court documents, Wang allegedly caused annoyance to the commuters by pulling open the doors of a train at Yio Chu Kang Station at about 11am on Dec 1, 2023.

The documents did not specify whether the train was still moving at the time.

Wang was previously charged with committing a similar offence at Braddell station on Nov 27 and at Ang Mo Kio station on Nov 29.

Wang also allegedly kicked a man’s leg at Ang Mo Kio station on Nov 29.

Court documents identified Wang as male, although videos of the train incident show a person dressed in a strappy black top and a skirt.

In videos of the Nov 29 incident, a passenger can be seen trying to push open the sliding doors of a moving train on the North-South Line. Other commuters are heard yelling at the person to stop.

According to an eyewitness, one door budged, briefly opening a crack before the other commuters stopped the passenger.

In an earlier statement to The Straits Times, SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai said SMRT staff were alerted to the incident in the train at around 1pm on Nov 29.

He added that the passenger was uncooperative and turned aggressive when the staff entered the train to investigate.

Online pictures after the incident show the passenger lying prone on the platform of Ang Mo Kio station, surrounded by Public Transport Security Command officers and station staff.

Wang’s case has been adjourned to January.

 

an incident happen on 29/11/23, in the aftern'n, pax w trying -attempt to open the train platform door but failed, and was stopped by a man who he told the pax to stop,and in order to get down was to alight for the next available train station. later the pax w escorted by a transcom security n two station staff member standby at amk mrt

Posted by Raven Qiu on Friday, December 1, 2023

