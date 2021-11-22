Passer-by concerned to see man entering female toilet at Khatib MRT station

A passer-by was concerned to see a man entering the female toilet at Khatib MRT station on Thursday night (Nov 18) and decided to observe what he was up to.

Stomper The Truth shared a video of the incident that occurred at around 11.25pm.

He recounted: "I saw a man using the female toilet even though the gents and handicap toilet were available. Moreover, it was past cleaning time. It was so weird how he went inside.

"Fortunately, I don't think any lady was inside the toilet. Plus I didn't hear any female screaming. So I decided to just wait outside to see what would happen.

"I thought he would come out quickly but he came out after two minutes."

The Stomper did not inform anyone, but decided to take a video as a precaution.

He added: "How could the man not have seen the big pink sign outside? I didn't buy the fact that he didn't see it so I decided to take a video as evidence in case the matter got serious."