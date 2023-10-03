Pedestrian, 82, killed in accident with motorcycle in Toa Payoh

The police were alerted to an accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Monday evening.

An 82-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident with a motorcyclist on Monday evening.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 7.20pm on Monday.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.

According to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said the pedestrian had been crossing the road when he was hit by the motorcycle. It is unclear if the traffic light was in his favour.

Some passers-by redirected traffic by using rubbish bins to block the affected lanes before the police arrived, added Shin Min.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.