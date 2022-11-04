People aged 18 to 49 can register for fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose from Monday

The lower-age groups will receive their booking links slightly later.

From Nov 7, eligible people aged 18 to 49 years will be invited to get their fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is the bivalent vaccine.

Those in their 40s will be invited to register for the bivalent vaccine dose first through an SMS with a personalised booking link to make an appointment at one of the joint testing and vaccination centres, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement on Friday.

Those aged between 18 and 49 are the latest group to be invited to take the bivalent vaccine amid the ongoing infection surge driven by the Omicron XBB variant. MOH added that the current wave is subsiding.

MOH cautioned that there are now multiple subvariants circulating globally, and new variants may also form.

“It is now even more important that we shore up our defences ahead of any future evolution of the Covid-19 virus, and prepare in advance to respond quickly should the need arise," the ministry said.

“We seek your patience and understanding that the SMS may take a couple of weeks to reach everyone”

As reinfections become more common, people who have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose or fever 28 days after their previous infection are also urged to test themselves for Covid-19.

To encourage more self-testing, each household will receive 12 antigen rapid test (ART) kits from Nov 21, in a fourth round of national ART kit distributions.

“As it is the peak holiday season and there is a high volume of ART kits being delivered, we seek the public’s understanding that some households may receive kits later than others,” MOH added.