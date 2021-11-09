Perfectly safe to take different mRNA vaccine for booster jab: Kenneth Mak

Using a different mRNA vaccine for a booster is perfectly safe and provides adequate continued protection against Covid-19, said director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Having a different mRNA vaccine as a booster will lead to an equally effective outcome as sticking to the same vaccine, said Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak.

Speaking at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday, Prof Mak reassured the public, saying he had taken two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, but a Moderna jab for his booster shot.

"It's okay to cross over," he said, noting that his choice was partly due to convenience as the vaccination centre he had gone to offered Moderna vaccines.

He added: "This is perfectly safe and provides adequate continued protection against Covid-19. If you are eligible... get your booster vaccinations within the range of vaccines available that the expert committee has recommended."

He gave the example of Israel, which predominantly uses Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccines for booster shots, but is now also using other vaccines including the Moderna vaccine.

The country has shown "excellent results" in bringing the Covid-19 situation in their own country under control, he said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that he had taken Pfizer BioNTech/Comirnaty for his first two doses, and Moderna for his booster shot.