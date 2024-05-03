Photographer studies psychology to better understand her son

Forty-year-old Slovakian Janar Yar has always been passionate about photography, looking at things through her lenses.

But when her son started to display behavioural problems when he was three years old, Ms Yar stepped out from behind her camera and delved into the world of psychology just so she could better understand her toddler.

Today, Ms Yar has a Master's degree in Counseling and a double diploma in Psychology and Education, with a specialisation in the special needs of individuals with autism and ADHD.

"Back then, I read up and wondered if it was ADHD or an early manifestation of autism spectrum disorder. Or was it a sensory issue?" she told Lianhe Zaobao.

"These questions opened the door for me to study child psychology and special needs."

Ms Yar is married to tattoo artist Samuel Yar and the couple have three children – Samuel, Adam and Hana.

Although there has been no diagnosis for her son's behaviours, Ms Yar said the professional certificates and academic qualifications let her enter his world.

"I want him to know that he is is not the naughty kid people say he is. He is normal, he just needs the right tools to guide him."

Ms Yar recently conducted an event in which she could merge her different professional roles – photographer, behavioural therapist and counsellor. She held a photography workshop on the beach for students with special needs, allowing them to experience nature photography.

In July, Ms Yar willbe putting up an exhibition that will take visitors through a multi-sensory experience in looking at things from the perspective of students with special needs.