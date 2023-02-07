Pig skins left out to dry behind Hougang restaurant; birds appear grateful

This can’t be sanitary.

Pig skins were left outside to dry behind Block 335 Hougang Avenue 7, attracting birds to feed on them.

Sharing a video taken on Feb 5, Stomper Steven said the skins, placed on a trellis, were behind a restaurant at the corner of the block.

The video shows a box of pig skins on a trellis and two sheets of pig skins hanging on a laundry rack with a bird perched on it.

Another bird then lands on the laundry rack and pecks on the skin before flying off.

"Rain or shine, (the skins) are left hanging there to air-dry," said the Stomper, adding that the practice was unhygienic.

But hey, the birds don’t seem to mind.