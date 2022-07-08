 PM Lee calls shooting of former Japanese leader Abe 'a senseless act of violence', Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PM Lee calls shooting of former Japanese leader Abe 'a senseless act of violence'

PM Lee calls shooting of former Japanese leader Abe 'a senseless act of violence'
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) called former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe a good friend of Singapore.PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK
Anjali Raguraman Consumer Correspondent
Jul 08, 2022 03:18 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was deeply shocked to learn that former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot, calling it "a senseless act of violence".

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Mr Abe was in critical condition after the shooting, which took place while Mr Abe was giving a rally speech.

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 8), PM Lee wrote: "I am deeply shocked to learn that former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo was shot in Nara prefecture this morning. This is a senseless act of violence. Mr Abe is in critical condition and doctors are working to save him."

He also called Mr Abe a good friend of Singapore.

He added: "I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Abe and his family."

Kyodo news agency cited police as saying that a man has been arrested. He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a Nara resident.

Political leaders in Japan and around the world have condemned the attack.

Lee Hsien LoongJapan