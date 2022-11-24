 PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister

PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister
Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets Prime MInister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, in a photo taken in 2018.PHOTO: MCI
Jean Iau
Nov 24, 2022 10:19 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his newly sworn-in Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakatan Harapan alliance on its strong performance at Malaysia’s general election.

Datuk Seri Anwar was appointed Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Thursday.

PM Lee said in a letter to Mr Anwar: “Your premiership comes amidst significant challenges in our regional and global environment. As close neighbours and friends, Singapore and Malaysia should work together to manage these challenges and explore new opportunities for cooperation.”

He added: “Singapore and Malaysia share a longstanding substantive relationship, underpinned by our historical ties, multi-faceted cooperation, and strong people-to-people links.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and Malaysia supported each other, with close coordination between the governments allowing for the flow of essential goods and workers, and to reopen borders swiftly and effectively, said PM Lee.

This close partnership in Asean remains central to stability in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions, he added.

Mr Sunak’s premiership comes at a time of significant challenges for many countries due to geo-political tensions.
World

PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates new British PM Rishi Sunak

Related Stories

SAF to help with Australian flood relief efforts: PM Lee

PM Lee sends condolence letter to Thai PM Prayut over mass killing

Scammers target PM Lee in fake e-mail scam

He noted that the two bilateral framework agreements on green and digital economies will create new opportunities for businesses and people, and that both countries can still do more to enhance openness, stability, and connectivity for mutual benefit.

“I look forward to meeting you soon, to discuss the common issues facing our two countries and how we can further advance our bilateral relationship,” he said.

PM Lee wrote, in concluding his letter: “Ho Ching and I wish you and Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah good health and happiness.”

Mr Anwar, 75, was sworn in after most parties agreed to a call by the Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for a unity government in the wake of last Saturday’s general election resulting in Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament.

More On This Topic
Singapore, Malaysia conclude frameworks for further cooperation in digital and green economies
Malaysia, Singapore agree to further cooperate in digital and green economy

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Lee Hsien Loonganwar ibrahimMALAYSIA GE 2022SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA TIES