PM Lee to deliver National Day message on Aug 8
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day speech at the Botanic Gardens last year.PHOTO: MCI
Aug 03, 2022 05:35 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Monday (Aug 8), the eve of National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the message in Mandarin on television on Channel 8 and on radio on Capital 95.8 FM at 8.45pm.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria, and Transport  Minister S. Iswaran will deliver it in Tamil at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM.

The National Day message in all four languages will also be available on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website and the PMO YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

