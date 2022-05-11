 PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking during National Day Rally 2021 on Aug 29 last year.PHOTO: ST FILE
David Sun Correspondent
May 11, 2022 06:06 pm

The National Day Rally this year will be held at the Institute of Technical Education Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Aug 21, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Wednesday (May 11).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is expected to speak at the rally, which has been traditionally used to address the nation on key challenges, policy changes and achievements.

The PM's speech at the rally is regarded as the most important political speech of the year.

This is especially so following the announcement last month of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the chosen leader of the People's Action Party's fourth generation team.

The announcement essentially paved the way for Mr Wong to become Singapore's next prime minister.

In his speech last year, PM Lee had addressed the impact of Covid-19 on Singaporeans and the economy, as well as societal issues such as lower-wage workers and racial and religious harmony.

