PM Lee presented with ‘mee siam’ cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister

The cake reflected a selection of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s favourite items such as a bowl of mee siam and an assortment of books.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was presented with a personalised 3D cake after Parliament adjourned on May 8, marking his final sitting in the house as prime minister.

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said: “Today being PM Lee’s last Parliament sitting as PM, we invited all members of Parliament to a tea for PM. The PAP Women MPs got PM a cake to show our appreciation for all he has done.”

Designed together with pastry chef Herve Potus from Shangri-La Singapore to honour PM Lee’s two decades of leadership, the cake reflected a selection of PM Lee’s favourite items such as a variety of Nonya kueh, a bowl of mee siam, a Peranakan table runner, and an assortment of books on mathematics, coding, technology and politics.

Today being PM Lee’s last parliament sitting as PM, we invited all members of Parliament to a tea for PM. The PAP Women... Posted by Rachel Ong 王心妍 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The cake was also decorated with words “Kamsiah PM”, or “thank you PM” in Hokkien.

It also sported a “Table 72” tag – a nod to PM Lee’s age in 2024 – and a device displaying his post on his 12th anniversary of starting his social media journey with previously unreleased photos taken by him.

“Thank you, Prime Minister, for your exceptional leadership. We are grateful that you will continue to serve as Senior Minister,” Ms Ong added in her post.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee thanked the female People’s Action Party MPs for the “impressive” cake and said that it has been an eventful 40 years in Parliament, with 20 of them as prime minister, where he has overseen and participated in many substantial debates.

“I thank all MPs, NMPs and NCMPs, past and present, for your contributions to robust and serious debates in Parliament,” he said, adding that this is not the last time he will be in Parliament, and he will continue serving as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will assume the role of prime minister on May 15.