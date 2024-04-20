PM Lee releases sticker pack, unreleased photographs

The Prime Minister also shared seven photos he took that had not previously been released, to mark the digital milestone.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has released an online sticker pack in which he is depicted in various light-hearted moments, to mark his 12th anniversary on social media.

The 12 online stickers show PM Lee in candid moments over the years – including one where he is taking a sip from his “magic blue cup” – and can be used on WhatsApp and Telegram.

The cup was an icon from his Covid-19 circuit breaker address in 2020. During that speech, he effortlessly switched languages each time he drank from the cup.

PM Lee, a photography buff, also shared in a post on Facebook seven photographs he took that had not previously been released, to mark the digital milestone.

“Many of you have told me you enjoy my #jalanjalan photos. Here are some of my unreleased photos taken over the years, both in Singapore and overseas. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them,” he wrote.

He added that he had started his social media journey with his first post on Facebook, 12 years ago on April 20.

“It has been a fun and rewarding adventure, and I have been happy to share with you some of the things I do and am interested in,” he said.

Many of the images he posts on social media are accompanied by the hashtag #jalanjalan which, loosely translated from Malay, means going for a walk.

PM Lee’s sticker pack can be downloaded using the links provided in his Facebook post.