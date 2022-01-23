PM Lee visits residents in Ang Mo Kio to deliver red packets, gifts ahead of CNY

PM Lee spoke with residents on how they coped and adapted to the pandemic.

With Chinese New Year around the corner, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited residents of Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Jan 22) to distribute red packets and goodie bags.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post that he dropped by two locations - Teck Ghee Block 323 and condominium Grandeur 8 - and spoke with residents on how they coped and adapted to the pandemic.

Besides seniors, PM Lee also met safe distancing ambassador, Madam Malina.

PM Lee thanked her and other front-line workers battling the virus for their service.

PM Lee said in his post: "In a week's time, we welcome the Year of the Tiger. Chinese New Year celebrations will still be muted this year, but am (sic) heartened to see residents upbeat and taking things in their stride."

"Covid-19 will be around for a while yet, but together, we are making steady progress against this disease," he added.