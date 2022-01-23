 PM Lee visits residents in Ang Mo Kio to deliver red packets, gifts ahead of CNY, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

PM Lee visits residents in Ang Mo Kio to deliver red packets, gifts ahead of CNY

PM Lee visits residents in Ang Mo Kio to deliver red packets, gifts ahead of CNY
PM Lee spoke with residents on how they coped and adapted to the pandemic.PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK
Osmond Chia
Jan 23, 2022 10:29 am

With Chinese New Year around the corner, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited residents of Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Jan 22) to distribute red packets and goodie bags.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post that he dropped by two locations - Teck Ghee Block 323 and condominium Grandeur 8 - and spoke with residents on how they coped and adapted to the pandemic.

Besides seniors, PM Lee also met safe distancing ambassador, Madam Malina.

PM Lee thanked her and other front-line workers battling the virus for their service.

PM Lee said in his post: "In a week's time, we welcome the Year of the Tiger. Chinese New Year celebrations will still be muted this year, but am (sic) heartened to see residents upbeat and taking things in their stride."

"Covid-19 will be around for a while yet, but together, we are making steady progress against this disease," he added.

PM Lee said that while the Omicron variant has brought new uncertainties, the country is in a stronger position compared to two years ago.
Singapore

2022 will be time of transition as economy recovers: PM Lee

Related Stories

Magic cup makes it to PM Lee's 2021 recap Reel on Instagram

PM Lee is second most admired man by S'poreans, YouGov survey finds

Singapore will not legalise drugs despite pressure: PM Lee

 

Visited Teck Ghee residents at Blk 323 this morning to give out hongbaos and goodie bags. Also stopped by Grandeur 8 to...

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday, January 22, 2022
More On This Topic
About 300 needy households in Limbang get festive packs ahead of CNY
New playground light-up brings CNY cheer to estate in Bukit Timah

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Lee Hsien Loongchinese new year