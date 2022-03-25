PMD rider arrested after colliding with pedestrian in Boon Lay

The PMD rider will be charged in court on March 26, 2022.

A man, 20, has been arrested following a collision between a personal mobility device (PMD) and a female pedestrian at a sheltered walkway along Boon Lay Avenue.

On Friday (March 25), the police said he was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

It said that on Wednesday, the police were alerted to the incident and the woman, who is in her 40s, was sent to hospital.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Friday.

He will be charged in court on Saturday.

Those convicted of a negligent act causing grievous hurt can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police said it will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law.